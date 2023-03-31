Donald Trump Criminally Charged Over Hush Money: Here's What Happens Next

Donald Trump's lawyer had previously said that if he was indicted then his team would "follow normal procedures". It is expected that the former President would likely surrender.

According to a report, Donald Trump Trump would have his fingerprints and mug shot taken as part of the protocols followed for a felony arrest in New York. Defendants are typically detained for several hours until all procedures are completed.

In view of the high-profile case and the security ramifications it entails, Secret Service and the New York Police Department will be on high alert keeping potentially violent protests in mind.

Donald Trump, who has retained his Secret Service detail by virtue of being a former US President, will have his agents by his side at all times. Given the unprecedented nature of the case, defence lawyers believe it is unlikely that he will be paraded into a courtroom with handcuffs.