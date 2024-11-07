When Is Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony? Check Date, Time, Events

Four years after losing to Joe Biden, Donald Trump has returned to the White House with an emphatic win over Vice-President Kamala Harris. A victory in Wisconsin handed the Republican nominee the decisive 270 electoral votes. Trump's path to this victory was dotted with legal battles, a Capitol riot, felony convictions, and two assassination attempts.

When Will Trump Take Office?

Under the 20th Amendment of the US Constitution, the term for the President and Vice President officially begins at noon on January 20, the year following a presidential election. This means that while Donald Trump has won the presidency, he will not assume the Oval Office until January 20, 2025.

Where Will Trump's Inauguration Take Place?

Inauguration Day ceremonies are held every four years on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

What Happens On Inauguration Day?

The inauguration is organised by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, featuring a series of events. These include the swearing-in, the inaugural address, a pass-in review of the armed forces, and the presidential oath of office.

Leading up to and following the main ceremony, traditional events such as the Inaugural Parade and Inaugural Balls celebrate the new administration.

Around noon on Inauguration Day, the president-elect takes the oath of office, as specified in Article II, Section I of the US Constitution. The vice president-elect is sworn in earlier in the ceremony, repeating the same oath taken by US senators, representatives, and other federal officials. These traditions mark the formal start of the presidential term every four years.

Why The Gap Between Election And Inauguration

The delay comes from the Electoral College system, where electors officially confirm the election results, unlike parliamentary systems where a winning party takes office immediately.

This year, as state election officials certify results, electors will meet across the nation to formally validate the outcome on December 17.

Historically, the transition period was even longer, but the 20th Amendment, ratified in 1933, shortened the "lame duck" period from four months to just over two months.