Trump "Hopeful And Sure" British PM Will Recover From Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.

"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump said at his White House briefing.

"He is a strong man, a strong person."

