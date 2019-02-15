Donald Trump Heavier, But In 'Very Good Health': Doctor

Donald Trump has a history of high cholesterol.

President Donald Trump is a little heavier than last year and needs a higher dose of cholesterol medicine, but remains in "very good health," his official doctor said Thursday.

The presidential physician, Sean Conley, said Trump, 72, passed his medical exam last week with flying colors.

"It is my determination that the president remains in very good health overall," he said in a brief statement.

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighs 243 pounds (110 kg), the report said.

This is a little bulkier than the 239 pounds recorded last year, which was already considered too much. The resting heart rate has gone up too at 70 beats a minute, compared to 68 beats last year.

Trump has a history of high cholesterol and this year the dosage of his anti-cholesterol medicine Rosuvastatin was raised from a low 10mg a day to 40mg, Conley said.

"There were no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal, and neurologic systems," Conley's medical summary said.

Trump may have an unhealthy lifestyle and a stressful job, but on the plus side he doesn't smoke and is a noted teetotaler. He says he's never even had a beer.

Trump has described his chief exercise as walking around the White House compound and standing up at public events. A slightly more active pastime is his beloved golf.