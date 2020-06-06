Donald Trump: Good Jobs Data Means A 'Great Day' For George Floyd

Donald Trump said that strong new jobs numbers marked a "great day" for George Floyd.

President Donald Trump said Friday that strong new jobs numbers marked a "great day" for George Floyd, the man whose killing last week sparked nationwide protests over police brutality against African Americans.

Eleven days after Floyd's death while handcuffed in the custody of Minneapolis police, Trump said such violence can't be allowed to happen.

"Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender, or creed," he said.

And then he added, "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing that's happening for our country.'

"This is a great day for him, it's a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody."

Trump was apparently referring to a surge in employment.

The Labor Department reported the country gained 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 13.3 percent after extremely high job losses the previous months due to coronavirus lockdowns.

Trump claimed his administration has done more for African-Americans than previous presidents, including lowering their unemployment rate.

Friday's jobs report said, however, that unemployment for blacks rose slightly to 16.8 percent.

"This is a great, great day in terms of equality," Trump said.

