10 Top Quotes From Donald Trump's Exclusive Interview With NDTV

Everyone wants me to run for President again in 2024, I am leading in the polls - and every poll - Republican polls and Democrat polls. I will make a decision in the very near future. I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy.

I've had a great relationship to India and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think he is a great guy and doing a terrific job. It's not an easy job he's got.

I think India has never had a better friend than me. That's one of the relationships that I've formed. India has never had a better friend as President than me.

Joe Biden has done very badly for our country. Our country has never been in a position like this. We are weak in many ways. The economy is horrible, and we have lost our voice and our respect worldwide.

I feel strongly about a lot of things. You know what I feel strongly about? Our country, and our country is going to hell. That's what I feel strongly about.

The Afghanistan withdrawal, the way that was done was so incompetent. The first thing that you would have done is you would have brought the Americans out, you would have certainly brought our equipment out. We left $85 billion worth of equipment behind. This would have never ever happened.

It (Florida raids) was a terrible thing. That's had a big impact on the population. It's a set-up. It's weaponisation. And it's inappropriate to do, and it's a bad thing for our country.

Russia would have never invaded Ukraine. President Putin would have never gotten in if I was President. Never, not even a chance.

I've never thought of my daughter Ivanka as my running mate (Vice President) in 2024. I've never heard but that's an interesting idea. I wouldn't (consider it).