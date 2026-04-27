"Despicable Call To Violence": Trump On Jimmy Kimmel's "Expectant Widow" Joke

Trump has demanded that Jimmy Kimmel should be sacked from his show.
- Donald Trump demanded Jimmy Kimmel be fired for a controversial joke about Melania Trump
- The joke likened Melania Trump to an expectant widow before a shooting at a presidential event
- Trump called Kimmel's comment a despicable call to violence in a Truth Social post
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Donald Trump called for US comedian Jimmy Kimmel to be sacked for likening First Lady Melania Trump to an "expectant widow," in a joke made days before a shooting at a dinner attended by the president.
"Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC" over the "despicable call to violence", Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social, hours after Melania Trump also criticized the comment.
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