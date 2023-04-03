Donald Trump Enjoys Golf At Mar-a-Lago Estate Before Arraignment

Mr Trump was indicted by a grand jury in hush money case.

The weekend before his historic arraignment, former US President Donald Trump played golf, posted on social media, met with advisers and called and texted friends to highlight the political advantages of his most recent indictment, as per a report in the New York Post.

Mr Trump was indicted by a grand jury on Friday in a case where hush money was paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign. He is the first former US President to face criminal charges. He attacked the investigators and his rivals in politics, branding it a "witch-hunt." Stormy Daniels, on the other hand, lauded the decision and said it demonstrated that no one is above the law. Later, she expressed her gratitude for everyone's "support and love" on Twitter.

As per the outlet, Mr Trump looked calm and composed while riding in a cart around the Palm Beach golf course. He walked through the green lawns wearing his trademark red "Make America Great Again" hat and white polo shirt.

The Post also added that his supporters gathered outside the estate to demonstrate their support for the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Pictures of the former President waving to his supporters also spread like wildfire on social media.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Mr Trump will not likely be paraded in front of cameras in handcuffs or put in a holding cell. The report, however, added that he will be fingerprinted and have his mug shot taken. He will most probably continue to be in the care of the Secret Service officers who are in charge of his security detail.

It is to be noted that Mr Trump is dealing with a number of legal issues, including the indictment, a federal special counsel inquiry and an Atlanta district attorney's investigation.