Trump Denies Offering To Sell Arms To Xi Jinping

Donald Trump on Monday denied asking Xi Jinping if he would like to buy American weapons, after the US ambassador to Beijing said the US president made the offer to his Chinese counterpart.

"I've never heard of that one," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the comments made by envoy David Purdue.

"They'd probably like to buy it because we do make better equipment than them, so maybe it's a good idea. But we didn't discuss it."

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