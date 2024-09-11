Trump Claims He Sent Taliban Head Pic Of His House, Spark Memes

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump's suggestion that he had sent a Taliban leader the photo of his own house has sparked a meme fest on social media.

The former president was talking about his negotiation with the Taliban before the 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, during the televised debate with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. He was the President that time.

Criticised by Harris for brokering the "one of the weakest deals" with Taliban, Trump said that he spoke to Abdul, "the head of Taliban", at a time when the Taliban were killing US soldiers with snipers.

"I told Abdul don't do it anymore, you do it anymore you're going to have problems. And he said why do you send me a picture of my house? I said you're going to have to figure that out, Abdul. And for 18 months we had nobody killed," the former President said.

In all likelihood, he was referring to Abdul Ghani Baradar, a senior Taliban commander and Afghanistan's first deputy prime minister.

The comment evoked a laugh from her rival Harris and a plethora of memes online - some suggesting that it would have been really an awkward moment for Abdul to find the photo of his own in the chat with the US President.

Trump and Harris faced off in their first televised debate on Tuesday.

Harris, who was passed the baton after President Joe Biden opted out of his re-election bid, targeted Trump over his criminal cases and favouring corporations and vowed to help small businesses prosper.

Trump was initially leading in national polls, but the entry of Harris changed the game. Latest polls suggest the two leaders are neck and neck with the Democrat maintaining a marginal lead over her Republican rival.

If she wins the November polls, Harris will become the first woman president of the US.