Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he has "largely solved" the North Korean nuclear problem.Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Trump said president Barack Obama told him before he took office that the "most dangerous problem" for the United States was North Korea's nuclear weapons program. "I have solved that problem," Trump said. "That problem is largely solved."