Donald Trump Claims He Can End Russia-Ukraine War 'Within 24 Hours'

Donald Trump also warned of a "nuclear world war".

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States, claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine conflict "within 24 hours" during an interview with Fox News. He said he would do so by presiding over peace talks, but "refused" to explain how.

Mr Trump informed that if the war doesn't conclude by the end of the US 2024 presidential elections and if he is re-elected to the White House, he would "within one day" have a peace settlement in place. Speaking to the outlet, he claimed that talks between Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and himself would be "easy".

"If it's not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there's a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don't want to tell you what it is because then I can't use that negotiation," said Mr Trump.

"But there's a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them," he noted.

The former US President noted that the negotiations will not start for a "year and a half", adding "that's a long time". He also mentioned that there is a possibility that the war may get much worse in the meantime.

Discussing his good relationship with the Russian President, Mr Trump said that the conflict would not have happened if he was re-elected to office in 2020.

Furthermore, he also warned of a "nuclear world war". "If this thing isn't solved by the time we have the election - which it's possible it won't be, and it's also possible we'll be in World War Three with these idiots that are doing what they're doing- you could end up in a nuclear world war which will make World War I and World War II look like patty cakes," he said during the interview.