Donald Trump Claims Anybody Against Tariffs Is Being "Controlled By China"

Donald Trump's stance on tariffs has fuelled disagreement, with the president claiming that anyone opposing his tariff plans is "controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies". This assertion came after Trump announced a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports, along with an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods. According to Trump, these measures are necessary to address concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board condemned Trump's trade plans, labeling them "the dumbest trade war in history" and argued that the 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico could severely damage the US economy for "no good reason."

Undeterred, Trump maintained that his tariff plans have received a "FANTASTIC" response, adding that anyone who "loves and believes" in the United States supports his stance on tariffs.

"Anybody that's against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies. Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs. They should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913. The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!"

The implications of Trump's tariff plans are far-reaching, with Canada and Mexico vowing to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods. China has also threatened to take "necessary countermeasures" to defend its interests. The potential consequences of these actions are significant, with some experts warning that Trump's tariff plans could spark a global trade war.

Despite these concerns, Trump remains resolute in his commitment to tariffs. In a post on Truth Social, he argued that his tariff plans are necessary to prevent the United States from "los[ing] TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES". Trump's stance has been praised by some Republican figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In terms of economic impact, various studies have estimated that Trump's proposed tariffs could have a negative effect on the US economy. According to the Tax Foundation, a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports could result in a 0.8% decline in US GDP, a 2.8% decline in US imports, a 1.3% decline in US exports and a loss of approximately 184,000 full time equivalent jobs.

