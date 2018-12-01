Trump Cancels G20 Press Conference 'Out Of Respect' To Bush Family

"We will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference," Donald Trump tweeted.

US President Donald Trump canceled a press conference planned for Saturday at the G20 summit, saying he wanted to show respect to the family of late president George H.W. Bush.

"Out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference," Trump tweeted.

Bush, the 41st president, died Friday at 94.

The cancellation of the press conference was the latest element in an unpredictable two day summit for Trump with the Group of 20 in Buenos Aires.

He cancelled a keenly awaited one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he was still on Air Force One, flying down from Washington.

Then at the summit Trump faced constant questioning about his level of contacts with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is suspected of having ordered the murder of a dissident Saudi journalist who worked for The Washington Post.