"Would've Somehow Chosen Her": Trump Calls JD Vance's Wife "Smarter"

US President Donald Trump has praised Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, calling her "smarter" than her husband. The 78-year-old even joked that he would choose her for the Vice Presidency if the line of succession worked differently.

On Monday, as Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, he addressed an enthusiastic crowd. Reflecting on his endorsement of JD Vance's campaign, the president said, "I've watched JD over a period of time. I endorsed him in Ohio. He was a great senator and a very, very smart one. The only one smarter is his wife."

The crowd laughed as Trump referenced Usha Vance. The President continued with a grin, "I would have chosen her but somehow the line of succession didn't work that way, right?" JD Vance, smiling, nodded in agreement.

Usha Vance made history as the first Indian-American and Hindu Second Lady of the United States, following her husband's swearing-in as the 50th US Vice President. Dressed in a pink coat, she held the Bible in one hand and their daughter, Mirabel Rose, in the other as her husband took the oath of office.

Born to Indian immigrant parents from Andhra Pradesh, the 39-year-old is not only the youngest Second Lady since Jane Hadley Barkley but also a successful lawyer with deep ties to the US legal system.

JD Vance has frequently talked about his wife's intellectual achievements, saying she was far more accomplished than he was. The Vances, married since 2014, have three children.

The Trump administration has prioritised strengthening ties with India, as highlighted by the first bilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shortly after Rubio assumed office. The leaders discussed a wide range of regional and global issues.

Jaishankar also attended the maiden Quad ministerial meeting under the Trump administration, focusing on maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. He also held talks with US National Security Adviser Mike Walz to improve global stability and bilateral cooperation.