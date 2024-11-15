"Audible Gasps" As Donald Trump Picks Loyalists Over Qualified For Top Posts

Donald Trump did not lose a minute to assemble his new cabinet ministers, but that has received quite extreme reactions. The structure of Trump 2.0 White House has left leaders "stunned" and "appalled", with some of his choices even rubbing Republicans the wrong way. George Conway, a lawyer and activist said that Trump's nominations, "would arguably have been the worst in American history".

Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence

Trump's decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence has raised concerns among national security experts. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, lacks formal intelligence experience, sparking worries about her ability to lead the intelligence community.

Her background is marked by a significant shift in political allegiance, having run for president in the Democratic primaries in 2020, only to leave the party in 2022 and endorse Trump. This drastic change has led some to question her suitability for the role.

Gabbard's experience includes serving on the House Committee on Homeland Security for two years, but she has never held a senior government position or worked directly in intelligence. Her anti-interventionist stance, advocating for US non-involvement in global conflicts, has also been at odds with the US Intelligence Community's decisions.

The nomination has been met with scepticism from some members of Congress, including Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer, who expressed her dismay on social media.

"Not only is [Gabbard] ill-prepared and unqualified, but she traffics in conspiracy theories and cosies up to dictators like Bashar-al Assad and Vladimir Putin," Spanberg said.

Jamie Metzl, a former Clinton administration official said, "If you are part of a foreign government, even an allied government, are you really going to want to share your most important intelligence with the United States government, recognizing that there are people who are at central nodes in our government who are so sympathetic to our adversaries?" he asked. "It's really concerning."

With Gabbard's unconventional background and shifting political loyalties, concerns about her ability to effectively lead the intelligence community remain.

Matt Gaetz - Attorney General

Matt Gaetz, a U.S. congressman from Florida since 2017, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general, sparking controversy due to pending allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Gaetz resigned from his House seat just hours after Trump's announcement on Wednesday, amid a scheduled House Ethics Committee vote on releasing the results of an extensive investigation into these allegations, which Gaetz denies.

As attorney general, Gaetz would oversee the Justice Department, which has been investigating him for years on sex trafficking and obstruction of justice allegations.

Notably, Gaetz was informed last year that he wouldn't face charges, but the House ethics investigation remains ongoing.

The nomination caught fellow Republicans off guard, with CNN reporting an "audible gasp" from House Republicans during a closed-door meeting when the news broke.

"I was shocked at the nomination," Senator Susan Collins said when she first heard about the announcement.

Republican Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said, "Do you think he's a serious candidate? Not as far as I'm concerned."

Gaetz's appointment has raised concerns, given the serious allegations against him and the significant role of the attorney general in leading the Justice Department. Trump's decision to nominate Gaetz highlights the contentious nature of his cabinet selections following his presidential election victory against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Robert F Kennedy Jr - Health Secretary

Donald Trump's nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services has sparked widespread criticism due to Kennedy's history of promoting debunked health-related conspiracy theories, particularly his anti-vaccine stance.

As a member of one of America's most prominent political families, being the son of late Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, his views have drawn significant attention.

He is anti-vaccination and has claimed vaccines are linked to autism, despite evidence disproving this claim. He advocates for removing fluoride from public drinking water, contrary to CDC recommendations that highlight its benefits in preventing cavities and promoting oral health.

He also supports the consumption of raw milk and the use of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, both of which have been disputed by health experts. Kennedy has also made unusual claims about his own health, including having a brain worm which "ate a portion of it and then died".

Public Citizen, a non-profit, progressive consumer rights advocacy group, said, "Robert F Kennedy Jr is a clear and present danger to the nation's health. He shouldn't be allowed in the building at the department of health and human services (HHS), let alone be placed in charge of the nation's public health agency."

These views have raised concerns about Kennedy's potential impact on the nation's health policies, especially considering his plans to tackle America's substance abuse crisis, an issue he has personal experience with, as he was addicted to heroin for 14 years during his youth.

Pete Hegseth - Defense Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host, as his Secretary of Defense, despite Hegseth's past criticism of Trump's foreign policy and military stances during the 2016 campaign. Hegseth had called Trump's foreign policy views "shallow" but later became a strong supporter.

Hegseth's nomination is notable, given his unconventional background for the role. He has served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, earning several awards, including the Bronze Star Medal.

However, his views on certain issues may raise concerns. For instance, Hegseth opposes women serving in combat roles, arguing it lowers military standards and effectiveness. "Women shouldn't be in combat at all. They're life-givers, not life-takers. I know a lot of wonderful soldiers, female soldiers, who have served, who are great. But they shouldn't be in my infantry battalion," he told Ben Shapiro, a conservative political commentator in an interview.

He supports troops accused or convicted of war crimes and has advocated for their pardon. He also wants to fire senior officers who support "woke policies".

Given these stances, Hegseth may face a challenging confirmation process in the Senate. His nomination has already sparked controversy, highlighting the need for careful consideration of his qualifications and views.

"He is the least qualified person in history of the job," said a former defence official from Trump's administration.

As a Fox News personality, Hegseth has been vocal about his opinions, but as Secretary of Defense, his decisions would have far-reaching implications for national security.

