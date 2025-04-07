Trump Announces "Additional 50% Tariff" On China As Trade War Escalates

Donald Trump has announced an additional 50 per cent tariff on China less than 48 hours after Beijing announced a tit-for-tat 34 per cent tariff on the United States, which Trump had declared a day earlier as part of his reciprocal tariff order. This now takes US' tariff on all Chinese goods to an all-time high of 84 per cent as the US-China trade war escalates.

This is over and above a 10 per cent global tariff, which the White House has said applies to all nationals worldwide, taking China's tally of Trump's tariffs to a staggering 94 per cent.

President Trump made the announcement at around 11:30 am (US time - 9 pm India time). Citing his earlier "warning" to "tariff abuser" China, he shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social, in which he wrote, "Yesterday, China issued retaliatory tariffs of 34 per cent, on top of their already record setting tariffs, non-monetary tariffs, illegal subsidization of companies, and massive long term currency manipulation, despite my warning that any country that retaliates against the US by issuing additional tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term tariff abuse of our nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher tariffs, over and above those initially set."

He went on to warn that "If China does not withdraw its 34 per cent increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose additional tariffs on China of 50 per cent, effective April 9th."

