Donald Trump And Capitol Rioters Collaborate On New Song Called 'Justice For All'

In the track, the twice-impeached former president recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

Former US President Donald Trump and a group of men jailed for their role in the deadly January 6 riots have collaborated on a charity single.

The song called "Justice for All", which is available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, is an attempt at raising funds to support the families of Trump supporters in jail on charges related to the riots on the US Capitol in 2021.

In the track, the twice-impeached former president recites the Pledge of Allegiance.

His words are cut with the national anthem sung by the Washington jail inmates who call themselves the J6 Prison Choir.

The song ends with the inmates chanting "USA!".

Trump recorded his part at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, according to Forbes. The inmates recorded their singing on a jailhouse phone.

The song is listed in the "devotional & spiritual" section on Apple Music. On YouTube, Trump is credited as the composer of the track.

The song has struck a sour note with critics.

Seriously. This is real. A narcissistic who is running to be elected working with the insurgents who tried to overturn the election. Check out "Justice for All" by Donald J. Trump & J6 Prison Choir on Amazon Music. https://t.co/dUzkmnmuuH — adam (@adamlovespeek) March 3, 2023

"The J6 prison choir" pls shoot me into the sun https://t.co/GqzJWcH5gk — Paul Elliott Johnson (@RhetoricPJ) March 3, 2023

The J6 Prison Choir. I really wish I could go back to bed, because wtf. — Misty (@mialynneb) March 3, 2023

The Justice Department said on Thursday that Donald Trump can be sued by police and others injured in the riots by his supporters on the US Capitol.

In a court filing, the department said although a president has absolute immunity for his official acts in office, he can be sued for acts judged clearly outside of his official duties.

The riots took place two weeks before he was to leave the White House.