US President Donald Trump addressed the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly today (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States would only give aid to countries that it regarded as allies.

"We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart," Trump said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"Moving forward, we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and frankly are our friends."