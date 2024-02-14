Domino's Japan Employee Touches Pizza Dough After Picking Nose, Company Apologises

People on social media said that they were disappointed by the negligence.

A restaurant's reputation can be determined by a number of factors, one of which is the level of hygiene it maintains. In addition to protecting the health and safety of both employees and customers, restaurant hygiene is crucial in determining how a place is perceived. Everyone prefers a clean, hygienic restaurant that serves delicious meals and has a pleasant atmosphere. Amid this, a video of an employee at a Domino's restaurant in Japan has gone viral. In the short clip, one of its employees picks his nose and wipes his finger on the pizza dough.

Domino's took note of the same and apologised for the incident. They said that the video was filmed in the store after hours and that no pizza dough had been used. They added that all remaining dough had been disposed of. A part-time worker at a Domino's location in Amagasaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, is said to have taken the footage at around 2 am on Monday, according to Japan Times.

Domino's Japan has apologized after someone uploaded a video that appears to show one of its employees picking his nose whole kneading pizza dough. The branch in question (in Amagasaki) was swiftly closed and the people involved may face legal action.pic.twitter.com/oeiqmMp6fY — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) February 12, 2024

The store in question stopped operations, according to the company, and the employee in the video will face consequences in line with employment laws. Domino's Japan also mentioned that legal action will be considered.

Domino's Pizza said that it will ensure that "something like this never happens again." "We deeply apologize for making our valued customers uncomfortable," the restaurant chain added.

People on social media said that they were disappointed by the negligence and called for action to be taken against the outlet.

A few months ago, a photo allegedly clicked at a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru showing cleaning mops and brushes hanging just above trays of pizza dough in the kitchen went viral on the internet. Also, clothes, reportedly belonging to the employees, are seen hanging on the wall above the trays.

Responding to the tweet, Domino's said that the company has zero tolerance for violations of their operating standards and that the incident would be "thoroughly investigated".

"Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards. Rest assured, we remain committed to doing everything necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers," the company said in a statement.