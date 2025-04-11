"Doing Really Well, Exciting For America": Trump On Tariff Policy

US President Donald Trump (File)
Washington:
President Donald Trump struck a confident tone on Friday despite his tariff policy triggering worries about the US economy with the dollar falling and markets in turmoil.
"We are doing really well on our tariff policy. Very exciting for America, and the World!!! It is moving along quickly," Trump said on social media.
