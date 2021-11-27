Doctor Killed By Taliban For Not Stopping At Afghan Checkpoint: Report

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of Kabul on August 15 (Representational)

Taliban have killed a young physician in Afghanistan's Herat province, local media reported citing sources on Friday.

According to Khaama Press, the doctor, identified as 33-year-old Amruddin Noori was killed in Herat city after he did not stop at a police security checkpoint, the victim's family members claimed while speaking to media.

According to sources, Noori used to have a small private medical clinic had newly got married.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after the seizure of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, which led to the collapse of the previous government and triggered mass evacuations of foreign workers and Afghan collaborators.

Earlier, the Taliban had assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets but this kind of incident contradicts the Taliban's claims.

The country plunged into crisis in August after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

