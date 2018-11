Donald Trump said the recording"was very violent, very vicious and terrible." (File)

US President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder but does not want to listen to it himself.

"Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape," he said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that was conducted on Friday. "It was very violent, very vicious and terrible."