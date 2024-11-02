Diwali Is Reminder That Americans Of South Asian Descent Have Enriched US: Blinken

Diwali is a reminder of the many ways Americans of South Asian descent have enriched the United States, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Friday as he hosted the annual reception of the festival of lights with members of the diplomatic community and Indian-Americans.

At its core, Diwali is about the idea that light will push back against darkness, that compassion, curiosity can overcome ignorance, and that everybody has an obligation to care for the other, he said in his remarks at the Diwali reception he hosted at the Department of State.

"I can't think of a more powerful lesson to take to heart in this time for our world than that," Blinken said.

"It is also a reminder of the many ways South Asian culture -- and Americans of South Asian descent -- have enriched our nation, from the novels of Jhumpa Lahiri to the fashion designs of Prabal Gurung. The United States derives so much strength from this diversity, including the truly remarkable public servants -- I can think of one offhand - the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris, World Bank President Ajay Banga, our very own Deputy Secretary of State Rich Verma," he said.

He said it was 10 years ago that then Secretary John Kerry hosted the first Diwali reception at the State Department, and since then this annual gathering has become a time-honored tradition.

"This year, more than 1 billion Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs around the world are celebrating Diwali, decorating homes in the vibrant patterns of rangoli, hanging garlands of flowers, lighting diyas. And with Diwali falling on October 31st this year, I understand that there are some people in the United States who have even been throwing 'Diwalloween' parties. And if time permits, we will get to one of those," Blinken said amidst laughter.

Diwali holds different meanings and practices for different communities, he said. "But Bengali poet Tagore perhaps captured the spirit of the holiday best when he wrote, and I quote 'faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark'," he said.

In his remarks, Deputy Secretary Verma said Diwali festival is so much more than just a holiday. "It is a integral part of our identities, a powerful tradition that carries deep personal meaning and unites families and friends over shared memories, shared experiences, and shared emotions," he said.

He said he could remember his mother and father telling him their experiences of celebrating Diwali in Punjab, in Jalandhar, and the lights and the great sweets and the community that came together.

"I am reminded of my own family's upbringing in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where we also celebrated Diwali, enjoying traditional customs in this small town that welcomed us with sweets and colours and so much more. People have said there is Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and you had the 'Jalebis of Johnstown'," Verma said.

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra was also present on the occasion.

