Dinga Dinga: Mystery Virus That Causes Excessive Body-Shaking Impact Hundreds In Uganda

Approximately 300 people in Uganda's Bundibugyo district have reportedly been affected by a mysterious illness locally referred to as "Dinga Dinga," according to The Monitor. The condition, predominantly impacting women and girls, is characterized by fever and excessive body shaking, which severely hampers mobility, as reported by IANS.

Dr. Kiyita Christopher, the district health officer said that the illness is currently being treated with antibiotics, given by community health teams, and no fatalities have been reported so far.

"There is no scientific evidence that herbal medicine can treat this disease. We are using specific treatments, and patients usually recover within a week. I urge locals to seek treatment from health facilities within the district," he said.

The doctor noted that no cases have been identified in areas outside Bundibugyo. Samples have been submitted to the Health Ministry for analysis, but no official statement has been released yet.

The last comparable phenomenon was the "Dancing Plague" of 1518 in Strasbourg, France, where people uncontrollably danced for days, sometimes leading to exhaustion-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is facing its mysterious outbreak. Approximately 400 individuals have been affected, with 394 cases and 30 fatalities reported in the Panzi health zone, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Symptoms include fever, headache, cough, runny nose, and body aches. Investigations are underway to determine if respiratory pathogens such as influenza, COVID-19, malaria, or measles are the cause, but the illness remains unidentified pending lab results.