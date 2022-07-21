Dinesh Gunawardena To Be Named Sri Lanka's Next Prime Minister: Report

Sri Lanka's new president will appoint Dinesh Gunawardena as the country's next prime minister.

Sri Lanka's new president will appoint senior lawmaker Dinesh Gunawardena as the crisis-hit country's next prime minister, four political sources told Reuters on Thursday.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to appoint his new cabinet on Friday, a day after he was sworn into Sri Lanka's highest office following mass protests that forced predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and resign.

