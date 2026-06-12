'Did You Like It': Pak Migrant Rapes 'Drunk' UK Teen, Jailed For 10 Years

A Pakistani asylum seeker has been jailed in the United Kingdom for 10 years for raping a "particularly vulnerable" 18-year-old survivor in a park in Nottinghamshire in June 2025. According to prosecutors, Sheraz Malik, 28, attacked the woman shortly after she was raped by another man who was with Malik.

The other suspect is yet to be identified, according to a BCC report.

Malik had claimed the sex was consensual, but Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty on two counts of rape. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years in custody, plus four years on extended licence.

The Case

The court document showed Malik and his 'group' encountered the 18-year-old woman and her male friend at Sutton Lawn Park while they had been out drinking at night. Her friend asked Malik and his associates to "look after her" while he briefly stepped out of the park to meet another friend. When the woman was alone with men "not known to her", one of the men took her to an isolated part of the park so she could go to the toilet, and he raped her.

Prosecution counsel Nicholas Corsellis KC told the court that Malik then "decided he wished to have sex with her and took his turn to take her to a secluded spot, where he physically struck her while raping her."

During his trial, Malik told the court that he was playing cricket with other men and smoking cannabis when he met the woman and her friend. He claimed the sex between them was consensual and denied hitting the 18-year-old.

The Judgement

Pronouncing his sentence, Judge Simon Ash KC noted that Malik attacked the "particularly vulnerable" 18-year-old, despite knowing she was very drunk.

The survivor repeatedly protested during the assault, but the accused called her "a slut" repeatedly after the attack.

"When she tried to resist, you hit her hard in the face and head...Some of the things you said to her did...amount to additional degradation and humiliation of her," the judge said, per the BBC report.

According to The Sun, Malik later asked the woman, "Did you enjoy that?"

The judge noted that the pre-sentence report found the accused displayed "distorted thinking by [him] in relation to consent, personal entitlement and the objectification of women". Imposing an extended sentence, he noted that Malik posed "a significant risk" to the public as he had neither shown remorse nor taken responsibility for the assault.

According to the case records, Malik is a Pakistani asylum seeker who has lived in France, Germany and Italy before coming to the UK. He reportedly arrived in the UK less than 12 months before the attack and had not yet been considered for asylum.