Sunita Williams' Christmas Video Sparks Debate Online, NASA Responds

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently stuck at the International Space Station (ISS), celebrated Christmas in space with Santa hats, sparking several conspiracy theories on social media. The video, posted by the US space agency, showed Williams wearing a red t-shirt, while three of her colleagues wore the Santa caps.

Social media users were quick to come up with theories, questioning if the astronauts knew they would have a prolonged stay at the ISS.

"You brought Christmas decorations into space months ago?" asked a user. Another said, "Seriously? How did they know to have all these Christmas decorations with them when they were only going in an 8 day mission?"

One user asked, "Who delivered the Christmas hats and decorations?? So...u thought far enough in advance to pack them when extra space in the capsule is at a very high premium??"

To everyone on Earth, Merry Christmas from our @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GoOZjXJYLP — NASA (@NASA) December 23, 2024

Williams and her fellow astronaut have been at the ISS since June. What was supposed to be an eight-day ISS mission, stretched into months due to a Starliner spacecraft malfunction. The astronauts were to return home in February next year, but even that has been delayed. They will now return in March.

However, NASA has put an end to the conspiracy theories.

The US space agency told the New York Post that the Santa hats. Christmas tree, and other decorations and presents were sent to the ISS crew members as a part of a three-ton SpaceX delivery in November. The package also had Christmas meals including ham, turkey, potatoes, vegetables, pies, and cookies. Apart from this, some mission-specific and scientific items were also a part of the delivery.

The International Space Station is replenished with supplies several times each year, it said.

NASA astronauts' Christmas greetings from space

NASA shared a video featuring Williams and others talking about their Christmas plans and extending their greetings.

"Welcome to the International Space Station as we get ready for the Christmas holidays. It's a great time up here, we get to spend it with all of our 'family' on the International Space Station. There are seven of us up here and so we're going to get to enjoy company together," Williams said.

She also spoke about the things she liked about the occasion, saying, "One of the best things that I like about Christmas is the preparation and just getting ready, the anticipation, everybody getting together and preparing stuff and just getting ready for the holiday."