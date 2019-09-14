Desperate Housewives Actor Sentenced For US College Admission Scandal

Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail paying bribes to get her daughter admitted to a top university.

Huffman, 56, also fined of $30,000, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release, federal judge Indira Talwani said in a court in Boston on Friday.

"I think you take your sentence and you move forward," Talwani told Huffman. "You can rebuild your life after this. You've paid your dues."

The "Desperate Housewives" star, who must report to prison on October 25, said in a statement that she accepts the "court's decision today without reservation", reports Xinhua news agency.

"I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my action," she said.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a fake charity that facilitated cheating when her daughter took the SATs for college admission.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, however is not charged in the case.

The actress was the first parent to be sentenced among dozens indicted in a wide-ranging scam to help children of the elite secure places in prestigious US universities.

Seventeen other parents, including "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, submitted not guilty pleas

Authorities said that William "Rick" Singer, the ringleader behind the scam, was paid about $25 million to bribe coaches and college administrators.

Singer has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with authorities. His sentencing will take place on September 19.

