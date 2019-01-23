'All I Wanted Was A Girlfriend': Man Threatens To Kill Girls, Arrested

Christopher Wayne Cleary on Facebook that "Theres nothing more dangerous than man ready to die"

A 27-year-old Colorado man has been arrested on a terrorism charge after he posted messages on social media, citing his virginity as the reason he said he was planning to carry out a mass shooting, "killing as many girls as I see," authorities in Utah said.

Authorities said Christopher Wayne Cleary, of Denver, posted on his Facebook page that "Theres nothing more dangerous than man ready to die."

"All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that," he wrote, according to a probable-cause statement cited by authorities. "All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I'm 27 years old and I've never had a girlfriend before and I'm still a virgin, this is why I'm planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I'm ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see."

Cleary was taken into custody Saturday in Provo, Utah, where he had been staying the past day at a rental, according to the probable-cause statement, which was cited by the Provo Police Department. He is also on probation in Jefferson County, Colorado, for stalking and threatening women, police said.

It's unclear whether Cleary has an attorney in the case.

Federal and local authorities, who were concerned about several women's marches scheduled in the area Saturday, tracked Cleary and took him into custody, according to the probable-cause statement.

During an interview with police, Cleary apparently admitted that he made the threats "but claimed to be upset and not thinking clearly when he did so," according to the probable-cause statement. Authorities said that during the interview, Cleary also made "suicidal comments," telling police that he thought it might be better for him to die and proposing "handcuffing himself to a tree in the middle of nowhere where no one could hear him scream."

A court date for Cleary's initial appearance has not been set.