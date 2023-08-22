Dentist Larry Rudolph Convicted For Killing Wife During African Safari

Larry Rudolph, the dentist, ran a multimillion dollar dental empire in Pittsburgh.

A wealthy dentist in the United States, convicted for killing his wife at the end of an African safari in Zambia, has been sentenced to life in prison and fined $15 million, as per a report in CBS News. The conviction stems from his role in the death of his wife during a 2016 wildlife safari, and his attempts to profit from the tragedy.

Larry Rudolph, the dentist, received this stern sentencing at a federal courthouse in Denver on Monday. His guilt was established last year for the fatal shooting of Bianca Rudolph, who he was married to for 34 years.

The motive behind the cold-blooded killing, as stated by prosecutors, was to secure life insurance payouts and pursue a new life with his long-term girlfriend, Lori Milliron.

Before his sentencing, Bianca's brother Vincent Finizio used strong words for Rudolph: "Even Judas would be afraid to be in your company."

Prosecutors said that the dentist manipulated the crime scene to make it look like his wife had accidentally shot herself while packing for the trip home on October 11, 2016. He said he was in the bathroom, heard a gunshot, and found his wife bleeding, dead on the bedroom floor.

But prosecutors countered the evidence saying it was impossible because the wound to her heart came from a shot fired from 2 to 3.5 feet away.

"This outcome underscores that no matter your wealth, status, or influence, you will be held responsible for your actions," US Attorney for the District of Colorado, Cole Finegan, was quoted as saying by New York Post.

Rudolph was also found guilty of mail fraud, tied to the significant insurance payouts he received following his wife's death. This charge earned him an additional 20-year sentence, which will run concurrently with his life sentence.

The court mandated Rudolph to make restitution of nearly $5 million and pay an additional $2 million in fines. Furthermore, he was compelled to forfeit assets acquired with the insurance funds, including two homes and luxury vehicles like an Aston Martin DB-11 and Bentley Bentayga. The combined worth of these assets was estimated at around $9 million.