Denied Entry Into A Bar, US Woman Shoots 5 People

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

In a shocking incident, five people were shot by a woman outside the crowded bar of American singer Dierks Bentley in Denver city of United States on Saturday night after she was not allowed to enter, The New York Post reported. The suspect, who was waiting in the queue outside the bar, reportedly came out and started firing towards the music club, during which five individuals were shot. The authorities believe they were not the intended targets. People in the queue outside the bar started screaming and running.

Denver police has launched a manhunt for the woman, who has been on the run for six days.

According to investigators, the woman might have been pointing at the bar's security personnel after being denied entry due to suspicion of using another person's ID. She left the queue, pulled out a gun, and started firing indiscriminately toward the country music club at around 11.15pm, as confirmed by Denver Public Safety to the local Fox affiliate station.

The incident happened very quickly, an eyewitness told a local news channel, adding, "At that moment, it's like a flight or fight response."



The woman said it was a lucky escape for her and her friends, as they were not injured, unlike other women before and behind them who were shot.