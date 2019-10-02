Democrats Threaten To Subpoena White House For Ukraine Scandal Documents

White House was given until Friday to comply before issuing a subpoena for Ukraine-Trump documents

Democrats leading an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump Wednesday threatened to subpoena the White House if it fails to turn over documents related to the president's efforts to get Ukraine to probe a political rival.

"The White House's flagrant disregard of multiple voluntary requests for documents -- combined with stark and urgent warnings from the (intelligence community's) Inspector General about the gravity of these allegations -- have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena," said the chairmen of House committees on intelligence, foreign affairs and oversight.

The trio said they were giving the White House until Friday to comply before issuing a subpoena for documents largely related to Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president.

