Delta Sues CrowdStrike Over July's Global Outage That Caused Flight Cancellations

CrowdStrike has previously rejected Delta's criticism and has suggested it has minimal liability.

The global outage disrupted travel plans of 1.3 million customers.
Washington, United States:

Delta Air Lines on Friday sued CrowdStrike in a Georgia state court after a global outage in July caused mass flight cancellations, disrupted travel plans of 1.3 million customers and cost the carrier more than $500 million.

Delta's lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court called the faulty software update from global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike "catastrophic."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Crowdstrike, Delta, Flight Cancellation
