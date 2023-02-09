Deliver Planes, Heavy Arms 'As Soon As Possible': Zelensky In France

Zelensky on Wednesday urged France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry "as soon as possible", saying time was of the essence in the fight against the Russian invasion.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe," he said in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Germany.

