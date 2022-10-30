'Deeply Shocked': S Jaishankar, World Leaders Mourn South Korea Stampede

World leaders offered their condolences after 151 people were killed and 150 others were injured in a deadly stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul on Saturday night. The disastrous crush happened as thousands, mostly young people and students, were celebrating Halloween in the capital's narrow alleyways.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar mourned the victims of the tragedy assuring India's solidarity with the grieving nation, saying he was "deeply shocked" by the loss of young lives.

Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2022

US President Joe Biden said he grieved the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of those affected.

Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured. The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 29, 2022

Newly-appointed prime minister of UK, Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic crush.

Horrific news from Seoul tonight.



All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 29, 2022

Assuring that France was at South Korea's side, President Emmanuel Macron also mourned the tragedy. "A heartfelt thought this evening for the inhabitants of Seoul and for all the Korean people after the tragedy of Itaewon. France is at your side," the leader tweeted in French and Korean.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wished speedy recovery to the victims of the crush.

On behalf of Canadians, I'm sending my deepest condolences to the people of South Korea today, following a deadly stampede in Seoul. I'm thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy, and wishing a fast and full recovery to those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2022

Meanwhile, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning on Sunday.