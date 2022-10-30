"Deeply Shocked": S Jaishankar, World Leaders Mourn South Korea Stampede

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar mourned the victims of the tragedyassuring India's solidarity with the grieving nation, saying he was "deeply shocked" by the loss of young lives.

World leaders offered their condolences after 151 people were killed and 150 others were injured in a deadly stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul on Saturday night. The disastrous crush happened as thousands, mostly young people and students, were celebrating Halloween in the capital's narrow alleyways.

US President Joe Biden said he grieved the loss of lives and wished for the speedy recovery of those affected.

Newly-appointed prime minister of UK, Rishi Sunak also took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragic crush. 

Assuring that France was at South Korea's side, President Emmanuel Macron also mourned the tragedy. "A heartfelt thought this evening for the inhabitants of Seoul and for all the Korean people after the tragedy of Itaewon. France is at your side," the leader tweeted in French and Korean.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wished speedy recovery to the victims of the crush. 

Meanwhile, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning on Sunday.

