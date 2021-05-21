'Deceitful' Diana Interview 'Should Never Be Aired Again': Prince William

Prince William said that Princess Diana's 1995 BBC interview should never air again.

The "deceitful way" Princess Diana's explosive 1995 BBC interview was obtained means it should never be aired again, Prince William said Thursday, adding that it contributed significantly to her paranoia and isolation.

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," Diana's son said in a statement.

"It is my firm view that this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again."