As rescuers clear debris, the number is expected to rise. (File)

The death count from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to 33,000 on Sunday, with the United Nations warning that the final number may double.

Officials and medics said 29,605 people had died in Turkey and 3,574 in Syria from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 33,179.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)