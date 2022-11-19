Deal Reached On 'Loss And Damage' Fund At UN Climate Talks: Report

A deal was reached at UN climate talks on Saturday on creating a fund to cover the losses suffered by vulnerable countries hit by extreme weather, an EU source said.

Rich and developing countries had been deadlocked over setting up a "loss and damage" fund, threatening to derail the COP27 summit, but the European Union source said the issue had now been "agreed".

