Days After Spat With Zelensky, Trump Warns Of Sanctions Against Russia

Days after spat with Zelensky, Trump says he's considering "large-scale" sanctions and tariffs against Russia, until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

This turn takes place after a wave of strikes at night on Ukraine.

He writes: "Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Sanctions are penalties imposed by one country on another in order to stop them from breaking international laws or act aggressively.

The United States, United Kingdom and Europe, along with countries including Australia, Canada and Japan have imposed more than 21,000 sanctions on Russia since its invaded Ukraine three years ago.

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelensky, Vladimir Putin
