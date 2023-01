So far, 68 bodies have been recovered from the crash site.

Hopes of finding any survivors after a plane with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal are now "nil", a senior local official told AFP.

"We have collected 68 bodies so far. We are searching for four more bodies... We pray for a miracle. But, the hope of finding anyone alive is nil," said Tek Bahadur KC, chief district officer in Taksi where the plane crashed on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)