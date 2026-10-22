'Dawood Ibrahim Lives In Pakistan, Like Bin Laden Used To': India Corrects UN Rapporteur

India has pointed out glaring factual inaccuracies in a report by a special rapporteur on counter-terrorism and human rights at the UN and called for accountability for presenting lies that can harm the global body.
Ben Saul, the special rapporteur, in his July report had said one of the most wanted terrorists, Dawood Ibrahim, is based in India.
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Special rapporteurs are not paid directly by the UN and are expected to work independently of it.
"Let me correct it for the record," Raghoo Puri, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the UN, said.
"This individual fled India much before the 2003 listing, and it was during this period from an outsider country that he was listed for being associated with al-Qaeda and with Osama Bin Laden," Puri said in a clear reference to Pakistan, a failed nation that uses cross border terrorism and civilian killings as a State policy.
"To date, he remains a wanted criminal in my country, and as per the UN's listing entry, resides in the same country where Osama Bin Laden was found and neutralised," Puri said, pointing at Pakistan's garrison city Abbottabad where Osama bin Laden was found living.
Many terrorists wanted in India including those involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks have been living in Pakistan for decades. They faced only symbolic action from the Pakistani authorities from time to time, that too if the global community got serious about withholding financial aid to Pakistan.
Referring to the report by the special rapporteur, Puri said, "... We would like to point out some particularly glaring inaccuracies as far as my country is concerned. The report mentions that in 2003, the Security Council listed the leader of one criminal group, D Company, for association with Al-Qaeda."
"Read in isolation, this line paints a very different picture from the actual reality. This organisation and its listed leader, Dawood Ibrahim, has been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. This is clearly written in the narrative summary of reasons for listing under the 1267 sanctions regime, not mentioning this fact is regrettable, and such incompetence on part of special mandate holders does this organisation tremendous harm.
"... We also note the clear bias in different parts of the report and also note with concern certain media allegations against this important office. We would urge that the highest standards of probity and impartiality be maintained. Chair, it seems to have become fashionable for sponsors of terror to use human rights and the framework of counter-terrorism to justify their misdeeds," Puri said.
#IndiaAtUN Raghoo Puri, First Secretary, took part in the interactive Dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism in the Third Committee of the General Assembly. He highlighted: ➡️ Factual inaccuracies in reports of SRs are unacceptable. ➡️ Report mentions listing of the leader of the "D-Company" for association with Al-Qaida. Read in isolation, it paints a very different picture from what is actual reality. ➡️ Dawood Ibrahim, has been wanted in India for terror attacks since 1993. And this is clearly written in the narrative summary of the reasons of listing under the 1267 sanctions mechanism. He resides in the same country where Osama bin Laden was found and neutralized. ➡️ HR Frameworks cannot be the refuge of the perpetrators of terror and those who propagate radicalization and extremism. Terrorism can never be justified. ➡️ Pakistan's statement is pure propaganda for narrow political gains of its actual rulers, its military. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @airnewsalerts @DDNewslive @UN— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 22, 2026
India has several times in the past told the global community that leaders of al Qaeda who conceived and directed the 9/11 attacks in the US did not escape justice in the wilderness of some ungoverned frontier but to some fortified compound within a settled and guarded community in Pakistan.
Terrorism can never be justified, Puri said, and rubbished Pakistan's statement at the UN against India as "pure propaganda made for very narrow political gains."
"Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an inalienable part of India and have been so and will always remain. I would not like to dignify the statement by the Pakistani delegate with any further comment," he said.
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