David Kirke, The Man Who Performed World's First Bungee Jump, Dies At 78

David Kirke and his friends jumped off a bridge in Bristol, UK, in 1979.

The man who performed the world's first-ever modern-day bungee jump has died at the age of 78. According to The Guardian, David Kirke and his friends jumped off a bridge in Bristol, UK, in 1979, after he was inspired by a ritual carried out on Vanuatu in the South Pacific. He jumped off the Clifton Suspension Bridge wearing a top hat and tails while he held a bottle of champagne in his hand. His concept soon took off, inspiring thrill-seekers across the globe.

Mr Kirke died peacefully in his bed, the outlet reported. His family described the 78-year-old as a "free spirit" who "would never have changed the life he led". "He had, and needed, an iron constitution, led from the front, and went where many feared to tread. He will be much missed," the family told the BBC.

David Kirke was one of the pioneers of the Dangerous Sports Club at Oxford University. He and his three friends lept off the 245-feet bridge connected by elasticated cords after a hang-gliding trip. The four were hauled back up by friends, arrested by the police for disturbing the peace, and fined 100 pounds each.

According to The Guardian, this stunt led to bungee jumping from the suspension bridge being banned under the laws. However, after the stunt in 1979, the Dangerous Sports Club spread the concept globally by carrying out jumps from structures including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Mr Kirke later said the jumping from Isambard Kingdom Brunel's 150-year-old structure was an "almost beatific moment". But he added that the "real reward" was that his invention made people he would never meet happy and had "given them fun".

Mr Kirke's family told the BBC that he had a "kind and generous nature" and "loved the life he led, made friends in more than 40 countries, enjoyed a glass of wine, and would never have changed the life he led".

The original members of the Dangerous Sports Club were Chris Baker, David Kirke, and Ed Hulto.