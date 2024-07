North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (File photo)

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was being trained to become the next leader, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing South Korea's spy agency.

North Korea's state media has reported on the public activities of Kim's daughter, Ju Ae, but not on her political future.

