Danish Exhibit Starving Piglets To Death Sparks Outrage: "This Is Criminal"

A rather disturbing art installation in Denmark has caused a social media uproar after it was revealed that three live piglets will be starved to death by denying them food and water for the project. According to a report in the NY Post, the provocative exhibition, called "And Now You Care", developed by artist Marco Evaristti, opened in the capital city of Copenhagen last week.

As per Mr Evaristti, he is hoping that his art installation will shed light on the cruelty of modern pig production in the Nordic country where approximately 25,000 piglets die daily owing to poor breeding conditions.

"The exhibition "AND NOW YOU CARE", asks a simple question: Should we see the blood flowing down Dannebrog before we take responsibility? In the works, Dannebrog is transformed from a national symbol into a mourning flag - an emblem for the millions of pigs we send annually to their death," wrote Mr Evaristti in an Instagram post with a piglet lying dead on the Danish flag.

"Will we continue to look away - or take responsibility? The exhibition is not just an aesthetic experience, but a mirror of our own conscience. It insists on action," it added.

Social media reacts

As the news of the installation went viral, social media users reacted angrily and questioned the ethical and moral obligation of the artist.

"What kind of human would watch these poor animals die slowly? To make a point?" said one user while another added: "This is disgusting. Proving a point by being just as bad, or worse. Where is the moral conscience of the artist?"

A third commented: "This is criminal, and should be stopped NOW. Anyone in Copenhagen who can end this and doesn't is complicit."

Animal Protection Denmark, the country's largest and oldest animal welfare organisation, expressed mixed feelings about the installation.

"We completely understand the indignation of the artist. But we do not agree that three piglets, three individual living beings, should be starved and prevented from drinking until they die from it. It is illegal and it is abuse of the animals," said Birgitte Damm, a spokesperson for the organisation.