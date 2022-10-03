Dance Moves Of Bride And Her Father Amaze Netizens, Old Video Goes Viral Again

Numerous users posted comments and shared their opinions in response to the trending video.

A nearly one-month-old video of a bride and her father dancing on her wedding day is evidence that interesting content never becomes outdated. The video was published on August 21 and has received an astounding 47.6 million views since then. Numerous users posted comments and shared their opinions in response to the trending video.

In the viral video, the bride, Brittany Revell, and her father can be seen dancing while dressed in formal wear and sneakers to the Cali Swag District song "Teach Me How to Dougie."

The dance was done as part of their "dance through the decades" show, which also included the Tootsie Roll, the Hammer dance, and the Carlton, according to 30-year-old San Diego resident Brittany.

Brittany and her father, who is 63 years old, both knew the wedding guests would adore watching the amazing and nostalgic dancing moves.

Active on social media, Brittany Revell herself posted the video along with the caption, "Can't even explain how fun it was teaching my dad some of my go-to moves from middle school. The text insert on the video reads, "POV: you grew up in the early 2000s."

The video has amassed millions of views with 231,673 likes and several comments. The video, according to many social media users, resembled nostalgia served up on a plate.

Online users commended Kelly for his moves. "I love him!!! He's everyone's dad at this point. So much love to you and your family!! Thank you for sharing this joy!," one user said. "This makes me smile," another commented.