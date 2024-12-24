Dalian Jinzhou Bay: All About World's Largest Artificial Island Airport

China is building the world's largest airport on a man-made island. The Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport, off the country's northeast coast, spans a 20 sq km island with four runways and a 9,00,000 sq metre passenger terminal.



Planning for the airport began in 2003, but substantial construction only started recently. Slated for completion in 2035, the airport aims to handle 80 million passengers annually across 5,40,000 flights, according to an official statement.

Once operational, the Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport will surpass Hong Kong International Airport and Japan's Kansai Airport, becoming the largest artificial island airport globally.

“The country's largest offshore airport is rising slowly from the sea level like the sunrise in the east,” the statement read.



The ambitious project comes with significant challenges, including complex geological conditions and a demanding construction schedule, according to Li Xiang, the chief engineer of the development company.



Dalian, a city with a population of 7.5 million, has been a key transportation hub due to its proximity to Japan and South Korea. The city's current international airport, Dalian Zhoushuizi, has reached its capacity despite multiple expansions, prompting the development of the new facility.



China is on course to become the largest aviation services market by 2043, surpassing North America and Europe. Its market value is expected to jump from $23 billion in 2024 to $61 billion.



In 2024, China's aviation sector reached new heights with 700 million passengers, the highest ever recorded. The services market grew 24 per cent year-on-year, rising from $18.6 billion in 2023 to $23 billion, driven by better connectivity between international hubs and domestic routes.



By 2043, China will operate 11,160 aircraft, with 9,520 being new deliveries, making up 20 per cent of global demand. More than 26 per cent of these new planes will replace older fleets. This growth is expected to drive a 5.1 per cent annual rise in China's aviation services.