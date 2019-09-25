Oman Authorities Issue Warning For Cyclonic Storm 'Hikka'

"Cyclonic Storm Hikka hovering near Omani city of Haima," says weather office

Cyclone storm Hikka is hovering over the Arabian Sea and is likely to affect some areas of Oman's coastline, according to the India Meteorological Department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclonic Storm Hikka was near Omani city of Haima. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and will weaken into a depression in the next six hours."

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) in Oman also took to micro-blogging site to announce details of the upcoming storm and warned the locals to take precaution measures and stay away from low areas as much as possible. The organisation also advised people to avoid crossing through wadis (pools of cool water).

"The tropical storm continues to move westward towards the coasts of Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta Governorates, and the landfall is expected to be between Masirah Island and Ras Al Madraka by 3-7 pm," said PACA.

"Due to the storm there would be heavy rain ranging between 60 and 100 millilitres and gale winds ranging between 55 and 65 knots," it added.

