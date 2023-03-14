Cyclone Freddy Hits Mozambique For Second Time: 5 Points

Cyclone Freddy killed at least 99 people after mudslides washed away houses and sleeping residents overnight in Malawi on Sunday as it ripped through southern Africa for the second time in a month, according to Charles Kalemba, the Commissioner of the Department of Disaster Management Affairs. Another 134 people were hurt and 16 are still missing. Blantyre, the country's commercial capital, recorded 85 deaths, Mr Kalemba added. At least 10 people were killed and 14 were injured in neighbouring Mozambique.

It also ripped roofs off buildings and caused widespread flooding around the port of Quelimane before moving inland and causing landslides in Malawi.

Malawi's government has also declared a "state of disaster" in the southern region of the country.

The cyclone had killed over 100 people and injured dozens in late February.