Crippled By Delays, Pakistan's Ambitious Submarine Programme Gasps For Breath

Over a decade after signing a historic submarine deal with China, Pakistan has inducted its first vessel. The deal is the largest defence acquisition in the country's history.

A total of eight Hangor-class submarines were to be acquired under the deal signed by Pakistani and Chinese authorities during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Islamabad in April 2015. Per the contract terms, four submarines were to be constructed in China and delivered to Pakistan before 2022-2023. The other four vessels would be assembled at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) by 2028.

However, by 2026, just one submarine, PNS Hangor, had been inducted into the Pakistan Navy.

The other three submarines that are to be built in China - PNS Shushuk, PNS Mangro and PNS Ghazi - have been launched and are undergoing advanced sea trials. Thus, the original deadline of delivering the China-built submarines expired without a single submarine entering service.

Also read: Opinion | PNS Hangor: Inside The $5 Billion Submarine Fleet Pakistan Is Buying From China

Reasons Behind the Delay Of The Programme

There were multiple reasons behind this delay.

Germany's refusal to issue export licences for the MTU engines selected for these vessels became a huge issue. This meant that Pakistan and China had to use Chinese-built CHD-620 engines instead.

Additionally, delays took place due to the pandemic impact and difficulties of integrating a completely new submarine design. The Pakistani side did not provide any information on revised deadlines.

The Original Deadline Under Threat

When the contract was signed, the deadline to deliver the first four submarines was set for 2023. Now it looks like it was exceeded by several years.

It is expected that all eight submarines will be delivered between 2028 and 2030.

According to defence analysts, the other three submarines built in China can enter service relatively quickly.

Also read: China Defends Its Submarines In Indian Ocean, Says They Are Legitimate

Questions Regarding Domestic Construction

Four submarines to be assembled at Karachi Shipyard have an even more difficult future.

The construction of the fifth submarine began in December 2021. Even though this submarine was supposed to be constructed a few years earlier, the sixth boat received its keel laying only in February 2025.

Despite huge investments into the development of the necessary infrastructure for submarine building at KSEW, including the installation of a new Ship Lift and Transfer System, experts agree that the construction of a new submarine class is quite a complicated process.

Pakistan used to produce the Agosta 90B-class submarine PNS Hamza, inducted in 2008, but the Hangor class is a much bigger project -- both in terms of cost and technology.

The Hangor-class procurement programme is estimated to cost $4 billion to $5 billion, becoming the most expensive naval programme in Pakistan's history.

Usually, large defence procurement projects include penalties for missing the delivery deadline. However, the Pakistan Ministry of Defence did not disclose any information regarding the existence of such clauses in the Hangor-class contract or penalties applied for delays and cost overruns, if any.